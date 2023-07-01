Letter: Biden's approach to governing is unnatural

When one sees nature not behaving according to natural laws there is an immediate and unhappy reaction. Maybe a flame gives off a cold aura. Or a tiger, in the wild, becomes a vegetarian. A bird flies north in winter. These things might cause some unease.

So it is with the social and political atmosphere of this country. Things are not behaving according to traditional systems of logic and reason. A man who is called president but is not and only plays the part on television ruins a country in two and a half years by ignoring logic, common sense and decency, and is now asking for another term of four years to give the nation four more years of misery.

The great Irish poet William Butler Yeats once wrote, "The years like great black oxen tread the world, and God, the herdsman, goads them on, and I am broken by their passing feet."

No man has been broken more than old Joe Biden, the least honest and most incompetent person ever to hold high public office in this country.

Phillip Hammes, Cannon Falls