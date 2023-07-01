Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Biden's approach to governing is unnatural

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 9:30 AM

When one sees nature not behaving according to natural laws there is an immediate and unhappy reaction. Maybe a flame gives off a cold aura. Or a tiger, in the wild, becomes a vegetarian. A bird flies north in winter. These things might cause some unease.

So it is with the social and political atmosphere of this country. Things are not behaving according to traditional systems of logic and reason. A man who is called president but is not and only plays the part on television ruins a country in two and a half years by ignoring logic, common sense and decency, and is now asking for another term of four years to give the nation four more years of misery.

The great Irish poet William Butler Yeats once wrote, "The years like great black oxen tread the world, and God, the herdsman, goads them on, and I am broken by their passing feet."

No man has been broken more than old Joe Biden, the least honest and most incompetent person ever to hold high public office in this country.

Phillip Hammes, Cannon Falls

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Not happy with the Legislature
July 01, 2023 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Congress has duty to check Supreme Court
July 01, 2023 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Which flag defines our country?
July 01, 2023 06:30 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


062323-The Gables
Health
The Gables marks its 40th year serving women battling addiction, mental health issues
July 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
062223-Mayo Fireside Chat
Members Only
Health
Modified measles helped Stacy Erholtz beat cancer. Ten years later, she returned to Rochester to celebrate
July 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Former Teacher - Bri Solie
Members Only
Local
A breaking point: A look at the reasons why some Rochester-area teachers have left education
July 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
061523-Honkers BP
Sports
Splash down: Honkers' Petey Craska talks massive 'pool shot' into Riverwalk apartment complex
July 01, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten