Letter: Biden's energy policies have been disastrous

Former President Obama stated that elections has consequences. Well, my friends, the current price of regular gas at $3.50 is the direct result from the 2020 Presidential election.

President Biden, on his second day in office, issued executive orders that canceled the Keystone Pipeline. This 1,200-mile pipeline would transport 800,000 barrels of crude oil from our friends from Canada and North Dakota.

Also, President Biden by executive order halted leases to drill for oil and natural gas on all federal lands and waters.

What other consequences you may not know is this, which was published by a German market and consumer data company called Statista. They published that from July 2020 to December 2020 (President Trump presidency), the U.S. imported from Russia 100,853 barrels of crude oil at an average price of $42 and regular gas was at $1.93 a gallon.

From January 2021 through November 2021, we imported 232,624 barrels of oil from Russia which today is at $105 a barrel and regular gas at $3.50 a gallon.

If President Biden had not canceled the Keystone pipeline and drilling on Federal lands and waters, we would have energy independence and cheap gas and heating fuels. Not to mention the good-paying union jobs. We now have to depend on our hostile enemies in the Middle East and Russia for a lot of our fossil fuels.

I do not believe that President Biden is dumb; I do believe he and other political officials can be bought. What say you?

Dean Nuszloch, Utica