Opinion | Letters

Letter: Biden's weakness opened the door for Putin

Letter to the Editor
March 05, 2022 10:00 AM
We in America, as the former leader of the free world with a president who I believe is in the early stages of dementia along with a megalomaniac leader of Russia who has attacked the wonderful, peaceful country of Ukraine have put us on the brink of world catastrophe.

I believe it all on Joe Biden. Putin knows we have a weak leader in America. Prime examples are: the Afghanistan disaster, our open southern border and relinquishing our leadership as the major oil producer in the world.

It is a sad time for our world just coming out of the Covid pandemic. We needed to return to the good times physically, mentally and spiritually. I think Biden and his minions have not only failed America, but the world, who has looked to us to take the lead during these trying times.

Arlen Books, Rochester

