I commend and support Mayor Norton’s “Sustainability” pledge. Part of that pledge is “Advocacy and Activism.” “Speak up: Write a letter,” the pledge says.
The U.S. military carbon footprint is enormous. Yet climate activists, for the most part, ignore this. As one essay stated “How do you clear a room of climate activists? Start talking about war. It’s not just environmentalists that leave; it’s pretty much everyone.”
“The DOD is the single largest consumer of energy in the U.S., and in fact, the world’s single largest institutional consumer of petroleum,” according to the Brown University Costs of War Project published in a 36-page paper on June 12, 2019, entitled “Pentagon Fuel Use, Climate Change, and the Costs of War.”
In 2017, the U.S. DOD greenhouse gas emissions were greater than each of multiple countries including Finland, Sweden and Denmark.
Think of the fuel use when the Blue Angels do their publicity flyover prior to a football game.
The military has instituted some energy conservation measures, but what is needed is an end to the endless wars, not a greener military. The Pentagon budget for 2020 just passed by Congress is $738 billion.
John F. Kennedy said in an address to the United Nations on Sept. 25, 1961: “Mankind must put an end to war, or war will put an end to mankind.”
I doubt he was thinking of climate change, but that has become the reality. We cannot adequately address climate change without peace.
Rich Van Dellen, Rochester