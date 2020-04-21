I know you are being blamed for the handling of the coronavirus. But I think the blame, if it goes anywhere, should be placed on the Democratic Party for wasting our time and money on your trial when you should have been free to face China and their problems. So, I personally blame the Democratic Party for tying up your time with nonsense. I am on your side on the way you were put on trial at a critical time in history when you were needed to check on the virus and start the process sooner.
Lawrence W. Clark, Rochester