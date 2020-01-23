In the name of “fairness” some state legislators put forth legislation last session banning bail for misdemeanors and “non-violent” offenses. The January 18 Post-Bulletin article regarding the Wisconsin woman who pleaded guilty in Olmsted County court of felony identity theft and then skipped town prior to sentencing after eleven months of taxpayer funded court proceedings without any bail ever having been set is an instructive example, though hardly an isolated one, as to why banning bail is a lousy idea.
Had meaningful bail been set where the services of a bail agency had been enlisted there’s a 99.4% chance that this defendant would have appeared in court as ordered or, failing that, that the bonding company would bring this woman back to book no matter where she might be. As it stands, all we know now is that she might be somewhere between Wisconsin and California with little prospect of ever being seen or heard from again. County and Court resources have been squandered and the chances of her victims ever seeing redress are almost nil. Where is the “fairness” to taxpayers and the victims of her crimes in that?
Other states like New York and New Hampshire that have banned bail are now regretting it and are looking at ways to fix their mistake. A panel in Massachusetts unanimously rejected banning bail. In Minnesota, we should look before we take that leap.
I encourage Post-Bulletin readers to consider this as Ban Bail proposals are debated.
Ron Blume, Zumbro Falls