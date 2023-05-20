Letter: Bold action needed to solve the gun problem

No other country in the world has the pro-gun culture that the U.S. has. While some Republican governors seem hellbent on protecting children from supposed harmful content by banning books such as "The Color Purple," Republicans seem much less concerned with protecting children from the color crimson escaping from wounds inflicted by guns. While books have the capacity to actually teach critical thinking skills to children and to open up a lifelong love of learning, the harm inflicted by guns is deadly serious.

Prayers can be powerful, but the saying goes that God helps those who help themselves. When Republicans fail to take action, such as a total ban on AR-15s, which no sportsman needs, they fail to move the moral needle toward a culture that respects life. If the NRA has such a chokehold on the souls of Republican lawmakers, they ought to step aside and allow those with the courage to make easy choices that might be unpopular for the sake of saving even a single life on U.S. soil.

This issue is a public health emergency and it ought to be viewed as such. It is not an issue that should be callously divided by red and blue political agendas. It is about whether a loved one returns home after a trip to the mall or to temple or to church or to school. Bold action is needed now to at least slow the pace of the unimaginable slaughter of innocents the U.S. continues to face.

Jenny Kuderer, Goodview