Letter: Boy Scouts are a valuable resource

January 28, 2023 12:30 PM
I am writing to express my strong belief in the importance of Boy Scouts for our youth. Scouting is a youth development program that helps young people become responsible citizens, active members of their communities, and leaders in their own lives. Through hands-on learning activities, outdoor activities, and service projects, scouts learn outdoor safety, problem solving, teamwork, self-confidence, and much more. They also develop important life skills such as mutual respect and understanding, communication, goal setting, creativity, honesty, and integrity.

The Boy Scouts also provide a sense of community for its members. Through scouts young men find mentors, friends, and leaders to look up to, as well as lead.

The Boy Scouts also provide a great service to the community, as they do things like clean up trash, remove buckthorn, and restore lawns for elders.

The values and opportunities for personal growth provided by the Boy Scouts organization cannot be underestimated. Boy Scouts teaches our youth how to think and act independently, to appreciate and protect our natural environment, and to value and respect people of all backgrounds. It is an invaluable and highly effective resource for today's youth.

Lucas Herrera, Rochester

