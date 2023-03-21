Letter: Bud Grant will live on in memory

It is sad to believe there was not more about Bud Grant. He was a true Minnesotan and worked hard all of his life. He was admired by all that knew him.

I had the honor to be at the Vikings pregame ceremony when Bud Grant, Johnny Blood and Bronco Nagurski received their Hall of Fame rings. I held Bronco Nagurski's ring in the palm of my hand, size 19. I could get three fingers inside of it. About the size of a curtain rod ring.

What a thrill for me. I shall never forget that day.

Robert E. Adams, Rochester