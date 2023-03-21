99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Bud Grant will live on in memory

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 8:30 AM

It is sad to believe there was not more about Bud Grant. He was a true Minnesotan and worked hard all of his life. He was admired by all that knew him.

I had the honor to be at the Vikings pregame ceremony when Bud Grant, Johnny Blood and Bronco Nagurski received their Hall of Fame rings. I held Bronco Nagurski's ring in the palm of my hand, size 19. I could get three fingers inside of it. About the size of a curtain rod ring.

What a thrill for me. I shall never forget that day.

Robert E. Adams, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Drazkowski's comments were out of touch
March 21, 2023 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Apache Mall -- and Rochester -- would benefit from an ice rink
March 18, 2023 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Georgia law threatens our democracy
March 18, 2023 08:00 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Dennis.JPG
Local
Rochester prepares to investigate discrimination and retaliation claims tied to council member's censure
March 20, 2023 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Wrestling Team
March 20, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Cole Glazier
Prep
A class above the rest: Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier the 2022-23 Post Bulletin Boys Wrestler of the Year
March 20, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
St. Charles Sixth Grade Students Ice Fishing
Local
'If you teach a man to fish': St. Charles uses grant funding to take students ice fishing
March 21, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer