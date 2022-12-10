Letter: 'Buy Local' should be a requirement for some

Is Buy Local only just a stated goal, or isn't it anything that anybody is really interested in? At the Rochester City Council meeting on Monday night, it was brought to our attention that the new Bryk on Broadway and the North Broadway upgrades have put some businesses in peril in that area. For one, why couldn't that apartment complex be asked to buy paint, etc., from Struve's Paint and Decorating that is right next door? Keep it local, support small businesses, this is a thing, do it now! Happy Holidays.

Sean Kettelkamp, Rochester