Letter: 'Buy Local' should be a requirement for some
Is Buy Local only just a stated goal, or isn't it anything that anybody is really interested in? At the Rochester City Council meeting on Monday night, it was brought to our attention that the new Bryk on Broadway and the North Broadway upgrades have put some businesses in peril in that area. For one, why couldn't that apartment complex be asked to buy paint, etc., from Struve's Paint and Decorating that is right next door? Keep it local, support small businesses, this is a thing, do it now! Happy Holidays.
Sean Kettelkamp, Rochester
With regard to Walz' proposal to send $1,000 to each adult, wouldn't the following make more sense?
There’s a great brokenness between the LEFT and the RIGHT, agreed?
As a driving instructor, I am sensing the frustration of students and parents as they try to schedule a road test. COVID-19 caused the small stations to shut down for many months. Then some stations were scheduling online tests up to six months later as the first available opening. Now, online appointments seemingly do not exist. Supposedly the state will allow scheduling 45 days prior to your 16th birthday. Parents check several times each day, to no avail!
Why is the Rochester City Council even thinking about dedicating $250,000 dollars a year in property tax revenue for the golf program? The poor people who can't play golf or don't want to play should not have their property tax increase so some richer people can play golf.