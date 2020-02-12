There's been a lot of questions about the future of the fairgrounds. The dirt pile, the Olmsted County Fair, and the Farmers Market.
The Answer Man said that the people in charge of the fairgrounds, don't like us calling Graham Park "the fairgrounds," but until I see signs of a park, I'll continue to call it " the fairgrounds." A "park" is a little premature.
I don't see swing sets, sand boxes, monkey bars, Frisbee golf, fire pits, pavilions, picnic tables, nor a place to meet with family and friends.
All I see are rows of parked cars (three areas to be exact), blacktop and hockey buildings.
Maybe in time it'll be a "park" where kids can play and enjoy the day, but until then, it's still a "fairgrounds" to me.
Joan Buege, Rochester