Letter: Can we ever solve the problem of mass shootings?

Well, another deranged kid has gone out with a spray of bullets, taking 19 school children and two teachers with him. Now, we can again listen to the usual excuses as to why such things happen in our great country, with no one accepting the real reasons why it will continue to occur, when they are part of the problem.

Until we all accept that we are the problem because we do not vote or do not vote for politicians who will agree to solve the gun problem, we will be stuck with the lasting question: Will the next mass shooting with an assault weapon happen in our area?

We have a choice, but will we possess the brain power to make our people more valuable than the weapons to kill them?

Unfortunately, past actions do not show much, if any, promise. Voting just takes too much effort for many of us.

Roger Gustafson, Rochester