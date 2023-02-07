Letter: Carbon-free energy bill is a step in the right direction

Sen. Liz Boldon, took bold action, along with Rep. Andy Smith, by voting for 100% carbon-free energy for Minnesota by 2040.

ExxonMobil posted its highest-ever annual profit in 2022. I’m not alone noticing the increasing cost of filling the gas tank of my car.

We, not the greedy gas and oil companies, should decide how we power our lives to ensure a healthy planet now and for future generations. Fossil fuels pollute our air and water and damage the climate. The energy status quo is clearly not beneficial. We need to expand renewable energy for clean vehicles, accessible transit and energy efficient buildings.

Rhonda Lorenz, Rochester