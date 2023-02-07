Letter: Carbon-free energy bill is a step in the right direction
Sen. Liz Boldon, took bold action, along with Rep. Andy Smith, by voting for 100% carbon-free energy for Minnesota by 2040.
ExxonMobil posted its highest-ever annual profit in 2022. I’m not alone noticing the increasing cost of filling the gas tank of my car.
We, not the greedy gas and oil companies, should decide how we power our lives to ensure a healthy planet now and for future generations. Fossil fuels pollute our air and water and damage the climate. The energy status quo is clearly not beneficial. We need to expand renewable energy for clean vehicles, accessible transit and energy efficient buildings.
Rhonda Lorenz, Rochester
Climate change is affecting all of us. When I was a growing up, my dad took us fishing or swimming in clean lakes near our Minnesota farm. Land of 10,000 clean lakes, we would brag.
The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists on Jan. 24 moved their Doomsday Clock from 100 to 90 seconds to midnight, with midnight being a global catastrophe or even the end of life on earth. They stated this is a time of unprecedented danger. They cited the increased nuclear war risk, mainly the war in Ukraine but also other nations increasing their nuclear weapons arsenals, climate change, biological threats including biological warfare and pandemics, and disruptive technologies from disinformation to drones.
