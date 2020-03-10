Minnesotans need a candidate who is dedicated to protecting Minnesota’s crown jewel, the Boundary Waters. The Trump Administration has launched a full-fledged attack on this natural wonder in attempting to open up the Wilderness edge to hazardous sulfide-ore copper mining. This administration is intent on destroying this gorgeous landmark, but it’s time to elect a president who is dedicated to protecting our environment and our Boundary Waters. I have been visiting there, with my family, for the last 46 years.
Over 90% of Minnesotan Democrats are against sulfide-ore copper mining near the Boundary Waters, which means that to win in Minnesota, candidates must commit to defend Minnesotans' favorite wilderness. While it’s reassuring that presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has committed to protecting this landmark if elected president, candidate Joe Biden has yet to do the same. What Minnesotans need this election cycle is a candidate dedicated to protecting this place for all those who come after us.
The Trump Administration, in ignoring the U.S. Forest Service’s predictions of “unacceptable risk of irreparable harm,” is determined to establish the mining project on the Wilderness edge. Minnesotans need to know where all of their candidates stand. Minnesotans need a candidate dedicated to protecting our Boundary Waters. Our public lands, our traditions, and our way of life is on the line.
It's up to us.
Florence Sandok, Rochester