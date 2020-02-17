As the chairs of Olmsted County’s DFL organizing units, we encourage DFLers and people whose politics are progressive to attend the DFL precinct caucuses the evening of Feb. 25.
We still have precinct caucuses, even though there is also a presidential primary next month.
At those caucuses we’ll elect party officers for precincts and townships, elect delegates to the conventions where among other activities we’ll endorse our candidates for the Minnesota Legislature, and consider and vote on resolutions that may eventually end up part of the DFL platform or Action Agenda.
Find out where your caucus is at caucus.dfl.org. We’ll have caucuses in eight places around Olmsted County, so you may not have to go far to get to yours. We hope you’ll join us at caucus. Registration starts at 6:30 and caucuses start at 7.
If you can’t come to caucus, but want to be a party officer or convention delegate, fill out the Non-Attendee form (https://www.dfl.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Precinct-Caucus-Non-Attendee-Form-2019-09-24_Call_FINAL_Rev_A_adopted_21_September_2_003_1-1.pdf and send it to DFLs of Olmsted County P.O. Box 9044 Rochester, MN 55904 so it arrives by Feb.22.
See you Feb. 25 at the caucuses.
Jennifer Verhagen and Steve Monk, Rochester