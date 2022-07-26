SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Ceasing sales of menthol cigarettes will save lives in Minnesota

Letter to the Editor graphic
July 26, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Tuesday, Aug. 2, is the FDA’s deadline for comments regarding their proposed rules to end the sale of all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. I encourage Minnesota residents to speak up and comment in support of these rules.

Commercial tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Minnesota, killing 5,910 residents each year. More than 13% of adults smoke in Minnesota and 28% of high school students use a commercial tobacco product. On top of that, smoking costs our state more than $2.5 billion each year.

Also Read
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Last year a student, this year a teacher
I was a student at St. Olaf College in 2021 and became a K-12 Minnesota licensed teacher in 2022. This means half of my college education was during the pandemic, and my first year of teaching was the school year when students came back from distance learning.
July 26, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Time for Minn. legislators to draft replacement for 3.2 beer law
This spring the Minnesota lawmakers surprisingly past edible THC products. This is the biggest step Minnesota has taken for recreational marijuana legalization.
July 26, 2022 09:00 AM
Load More

For far too long, tobacco companies have targeted the youth, Black and LGBTQ+ communities with advertising for menthol cigarettes. Menthol cigarettes make it easier to start smoking and harder to quit. That is why flavors, including menthol, are one of the primary reasons kids start using commercial tobacco products. Close to half of all youth who smoke begin with menthol cigarettes. It is estimated that nationally, one-third of all people who smoke use menthol cigarettes.

We have a tremendous opportunity to save lives and reduce the toll of commercial tobacco on the health of Minnesota residents. I encourage Minnesota residents to join me and the American Lung Association to share your voice at Lung.org/ ActonMenthol in support of the FDA’s proposed rules for ending the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars before the Aug. 2 deadline.

Pat McKone, St. Paul
The author is the advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Minnesota.

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Soldiers Field direction based on flawed information
This letter contains a subset of the information that was sent to Mayor Norton, the City Council and the Park Board.
July 26, 2022 08:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Kim Norton: Strong leadership has led to an effective city operation
It has been an honor to serve as Rochester’s Mayor. As I look back at the goals I pledged to address when I first took office, I am proud of the progress we have made. Together we are:
July 23, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Britt Noser: Let's stop Rochester's slide into big-city-style decline
I am a regular citizen just like you who became fed up with the direction and priorities of our city. I am not part of the Rochester establishment so therefore I do not owe any favors to any one interest over another.
July 23, 2022 09:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Dean Koutsoukos: Rochester needs to reestablish winning approach
Many generations have worked hard to make Rochester a No. 1 city. It’s been a great city for residents, businesses and visitors for a long time. However, Rochester’s history of expand and grow has changed to re-image and replace.
July 23, 2022 08:30 AM