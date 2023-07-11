Letter: Chamber fight distorts First Amendment rights

As reported in the Post Bulletin earlier this week , the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce is suing the state in an attempt to overturn the Democracy for the People Act that was passed during the latest legislative session. The Chamber of Commerce takes issue with the provision barring businesses with foreign ownership from making political contributions. They claim the “law is an unconstitutional impingement on the free speech rights of [its] members”.

Presumably the Chamber will use the 2010 Citizens United ruling as the basis of their lawsuit. A ruling that unshackled corporate political spending under the guise of First Amendment free speech. Since the ruling, our elections have suffered under a flood of super PACs and anonymous corporate donations. A study conducted by political scientists Martin Gilens & Benjamin I. Page analyzed the political influence of different interest groups on our government and found that "organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence." This is what the business interests of Minnesota fear losing, unequal influence of our democracy.

For the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and its corporate members, unlimited lobbying and political donations are not enough. Our First Amendment must now be guaranteed to their foreign investors as well. Not only must their voice be the loudest in the room, but the voices of their monied interests abroad must also be elevated, while the voices of the average citizen are drowned out.

Kurt Henke, Rochester