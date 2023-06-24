Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Channel One needs your help

Today at 8:30 AM

I am urging everyone who is able, to make a financial contribution to Channel One Food Shelf of Rochester. In reading the current newsletter from Channel One, the need is record high, and any financial contribution, small or large, will help.

The cooperation between Olmsted County Schools and Channel One is encouraging and is to be commended!

Based on my 43 years of experience in public schools and Head Start, food insecurity is a huge problem for kids and families. So if everyone who is financially able makes a contribution, we can make a real difference in the lives of students and families!

Al Johnsrud, Rochester

