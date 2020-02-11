Each member of Congress is allowed to take one guest to this year's State of the Union event in our national Capitol. That’s why, as a resident of Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, I was so disappointed to learn that our representative, Mr. Hagedorn, took his wife.
Not only is Hagedorn’s wife a political operative, serving as the head of the Minnesota Republican Party, but also she does not even live in the district. She lives in Minneapolis.
Representative Hagedorn could have used this opportunity to take a deserving resident of the 1st District to experience this once-in-a-lifetime historic event. A district top student. An award-winning teacher. A struggling farmer. A first responder or a veteran.
Instead, he took his wife, a non-resident and head of his own state party. That says a lot about character.
Abe Sauer, Rochester