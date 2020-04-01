The recommendations and requests of our government and health care professionals frequently include the phrase "buy time."
Now that an order has been given, I’m reminded of the brave and selfless act of our First Minnesota Regiment at Gettysburg. As those men faced the enemy and certain death, without hesitation they offered their own lives and gave the last full measure of devotion. They performed their duty as they traded their lives to buy time. Crucial minutes were saved on that battlefield that enabled reinforcements to save their fellow soldiers.
Now, the duty of a citizen is to sacrifice a few days out of their life in order to buy time. Time for crucial reinforcements to arrive. Time for supplies to reach the hospitals. Time for medical workers to rest and regroup. Time for those suffering to heal. Time to treat more of the injured. Time to stop the virus.
Now is our moment to be brave, selfless, and without hesitation follow the command to STAY AT HOME. By doing our duty we will protect everyone’s most precious possession — TIME.
John Talcott, Kasson