I would like to comment on the recent pay raises voted on by the Rochester City Council for themselves. I have seen the previous comments on the considerable amount of the pay increases. I have no comment on this as I have not been a councilperson or mayor of this city and don't understand the commitment to these jobs.
However, I would like to comment on the mayors and council members who have been elected since I came to Rochester in 1965. I believe that most have been significantly influenced by the Mayo Clinic or are retired Mayo Clinic employees. They have not fulfilled their commitment to the people of Rochester who elected them to these positions. This allegiance has been lopsided in favor of and significantly influenced by the Mayo Clinic. The people of Rochester seem to have not challenged this and have been complacent with what has happened. However, there has been a significant number of outstanding disagreements and dissatisfaction with the many mayors and council members. But now with the current pay for the mayor and council members, I believe the people of Rochester have the opportunity to elect their own mayor and city council.
First, someone with strong leadership qualities and with an allegiance to the people of Rochester should be elected council president. The mayor and city council should follow. The Mayo Clinic should have an equal vote on happenings in Rochester and not bully their way into the business of the city.
Marion Spohn, Rochester