Letter: City is wrong to combat wildlife

What is wrong with the Park Board and the City Council? This is the latest attack on the environment and wildlife and it is the worst. Rather than instituting methods to co-exist with the other living creatures, we will just kill them off, banish them, or poison them with pesticides and herbicides.

Taking walks with my dog in the natural places was once the best time of my day. It was fun to see the deer, geese, raptors, herons, and all the wildlife. Now, all one can look forward to is the developed “river walk” along the filthy Zumbro, the “improvements” when the dam is removed, and more influence on the use of public parks by special interests such as golfers, cross country skiers, bicycle riders, and now hunters.

Karen Drews Munoz, Rochester