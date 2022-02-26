Letter: City should regulate private bus traffic

Rochester ordinance 5-22 allows anyone to operate an unlimited number of no-fare buses along any neighborhood street at any time of day they might choose, with absolutely no prior opportunity for public discussion or city regulation.

Based on this ordinance, by their own self-reporting, each workday Mayo Clinic currently runs hundreds of large diesel buses along West Center Street. Kutzky Park residents have been subjected to an average of one bus every 100 seconds during shift changes and more than 1,000 buses each week.

Your neighborhood could be next!

Join us by contacting your city council member and recommending that 5-22 should be updated such that the Rochester City Council, not the clinic, is in control of private bus routes on city streets.

Jim Frost, Rochester