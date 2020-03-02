The Rochester Civic Theatre is our flag ship theatre organization, offering much-needed "main stream" community plays. Other area theaters develop their niche based on the Civic’s programming. It’s been supported with talent, money, and blood, sweat and tears for almost 70 years. It’s added immeasurably to our quality of life. AND it has infrastructure in place.
It’s possible that a proposed concept of sharing space with other groups might work. However, taking scheduling authority away from the Civic could financially kill it in the process.
I was an executive director of community theaters and performing art centers for over 20 years. My views don’t represent any local performing arts group. I’m out of the loop on the behind-the-scenes drama.
Our live theatre scene has abundant talent and commitment. New groups are emerging, doing great work, and deserve homes. But community theaters each have unique structures with strongly felt social, artistic and business components. In my view, the City of Rochester or a surrogate, is not equipped to umpire diverse groups with individual operational histories, schedules and cultures. Nor is the solution to turn the theatre into another Civic Center rental facility.
Dear Council, please restructure the contract and oversee as you must. The Civic board and staff have made serious errors. But give RCT a chance to get her house in order. Let her manage the building. Like a full count in baseball, she deserves the opportunity for one more pitch.
Merritt Olsen, Rochester