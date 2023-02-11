99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Letter: Clean energy bill is an investment in our future

February 11, 2023 08:00 AM
All of us need clean air, clean water, and clean energy to thrive, and to maintain a livable planet for future generations. I’d like to see fewer costly climate disasters and maintain our quality of life.

Major industries in the United States were aware of, and accurately predicted climate change before 1980, based on fossil fuel consumption. These industries include oil, gas, coal, electric utilities, and automotive manufacturers. Instead of transitioning to cleaner energy then, they decided to protect their profits and business as usual, costing us precious time and resources to act sooner. In the past year, we’ve all been dealing with high gas prices too, and many oil companies reported record profits in 2022.

Wind and solar power are now less expensive than coal, so we need to scale up using, storing, and transmitting these sources. Electrical storage technology is advancing rapidly, and improvements to the electrical grid need to be made. Even if we continued to rely on coal, the grid needs updating to serve our growing population.

Transitioning to clean energy will reduce climate change and pollution, provide good, sustainable jobs, and keep more money in our pockets. I’m pleased that the Minnesota legislature has just passed a bill requiring our electricity to be carbon-free by 2040, with leadership from my Sen. Boldon and Rep. Smith. There is federal funding available to aid this transition, and we need to keep striving for more ways to suppress climate change and improve our future.

David Mickelson, Rochester

