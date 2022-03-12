SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Opinion | Letters

Letter: Clinic guests deserve more peace

Letter to the Editor graphic
March 12, 2022 10:00 AM
As a patient at the Clinic staying on the (ironically named) Peace Plaza side of the Kahler, I read with a huge sigh of relief your notice of the cancellation of the third night of Social Lights. I have spent the last two nights with earplugs firmly in place from 5 p.m. on, yet still could feel the bass as if the amps were in our room. Not the relaxing atmosphere I needed after 15 appointments/procedures since Wednesday morning!

As a resident of Excelsior and before that, Nisswa, I completely understand the need for civic festivals to liven up the winter months. However, how could the city forget the hundreds of Mayo patients, many in much worse shape than I am, who were unfortunate enough to have rooms facing the Plaza? We crave serenity after the procedures we have endured and outcomes we have received during the day. To us the noise of the festival was a cruel joke.

Why did this have to be held downtown? Why not in one of Rochester’s many beautiful parks? At the very least, couldn’t decibel limits have been imposed on the DJ? Really, all I could think was how could the city have been so thoughtless?

I have never been so happy to hear that a thunderstorm was coming.

Suzy Turcotte Watson, Excelsior

