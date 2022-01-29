Letter: Columnist's mocking tone belies his message

In Leonard Pitts' column in the Jan. 22 edition of the Post Bulletin, he critiqued right-wing commentators who use Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous line about wanting his children to be judged on the “content of their character” to argue that Dr. King “would have stood in solidarity with your social and political agenda.” I read Pitts’ column and then turned the page to find Bruce Kaskubar doing that very thing.

Kaskubar quoted Dr. King, saying that we need to learn “to learn to live together as brothers” and then went on to mock someone who took offense to the term “slave driver” and call people who disagree with him on such matters as “historical ignoramuses.”

People of good will can disagree with offense taken about any particular word or phrase, but for those of us who are white, when the matter involves the experience of Black people, a little humility is in order. I would hardly call Kaskubar’s mocking tone an effort to live together.

I hope Kaskubar sincerely wants to apply the life and witness of Dr. King to the problems of our day, but I saw no evidence of it in his Jan. 22 column. Mr. Pitts quoted Dr. King saying, “It is an aspect of their sense of superiority that the white people of America believe they have so little to learn.” Sadly, in his words and especially in his tone, Mr. Kaskubar proved that this is still true.

John McGuire, Rochester