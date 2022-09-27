We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Combatting opioid epidemic has been a priority for Klobuchar

Letter to the Editor graphic
September 27, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A reader recently wrote about the opioid crisis and what Sen. Klobuchar is doing to combat it. As senior regional outreach director for Sen. Klobuchar, I know addressing this epidemic is a top priority for her.

Sen. Klobuchar has long led efforts to prevent illicit drugs, including fentanyl, from making their way to our streets. Sen. Klobuchar’s bipartisan STOP Act to prevent fentanyl and other synthetic drugs from being smuggled into the United States through the mail was signed into law in 2018, and she has worked with Sen. Portman to ensure it is fully enforced. She also worked with Sen. Graham to make it easier to prosecute sellers of “analogue” drugs, which are substantially similar to illegal drugs.

Also Read
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Have we considered harvesting reservoir algae?
John Weiss recently penned a disturbing article about algae mucking up the seven flood-control reservoirs around Rochester, making them much less friendly for recreational users.
September 24, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: City is wrong to combat wildlife
What is wrong with the Park Board and the City Council? This is the latest attack on the environment and wildlife and it is the worst. Rather than instituting methods to co-exist with the other living creatures, we will just kill them off, banish them, or poison them with pesticides and herbicides.
September 24, 2022 09:30 AM
Load More

Last December she introduced the COPS Reauthorization Act with Sen. Murkowski to help local law enforcement prevent the distribution of opioids, including fentanyl. Sen. Klobuchar also played a key role in passing bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform legislation in the Senate that prioritized enforcing existing laws and addressing border security.

Additionally, Sen. Klobuchar has led efforts to support people as they overcome addiction. She leads bipartisan legislation to devote resources to evidence-based addiction prevention and recovery practices and programs. Last year, she introduced the bipartisan Treatment Court, Rehabilitation, and Recovery Act to modernize support to drug treatment courts, which provide an alternative to incarceration for those with substance use disorders.

The opioid crisis has touched the lives of far too many Minnesotans. Sen. Klobuchar is committed to working to end this epidemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chuck Ackman, senior regional outreach director for Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Soldiers Field course is a historic treasure
Once again, the golf community finds itself in the position of justifying our historical golf course (Soldiers Memorial Field Golf Course). It should instead be preserved and maintained as a Rochester city treasure.
September 24, 2022 09:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Time for governments to show fiscal restraint
My eyes perked up when I read about the city, county, and schools battling the annual budget process. Having served on a city council and dealt with the budget process, it is indeed a difficult task. I won’t pretend to know the problems in being fair and meeting the needs of the people, in a large city, heavily populated county, and a large school district.
September 24, 2022 08:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Student loans are commonly misunderstood
I’m writing about the editorial: "Proactive plan to prevent college debt would benefit students."
September 17, 2022 01:30 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: When all the evidence is clear, why question the outcome?
My world view is based in reality, evidence-based facts shouldn’t be ignored. I was raised by parents who showed me that it was fine to have opinions and beliefs. It was even okay to enjoy made up stories told by others. Just learn which is fact and which is fiction. Because, if your world view is built on fiction, you can be easily fooled and will eventually come to regret it.
September 17, 2022 01:00 PM