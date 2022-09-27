Letter: Combatting opioid epidemic has been a priority for Klobuchar

A reader recently wrote about the opioid crisis and what Sen. Klobuchar is doing to combat it. As senior regional outreach director for Sen. Klobuchar, I know addressing this epidemic is a top priority for her.

Sen. Klobuchar has long led efforts to prevent illicit drugs, including fentanyl, from making their way to our streets. Sen. Klobuchar’s bipartisan STOP Act to prevent fentanyl and other synthetic drugs from being smuggled into the United States through the mail was signed into law in 2018, and she has worked with Sen. Portman to ensure it is fully enforced. She also worked with Sen. Graham to make it easier to prosecute sellers of “analogue” drugs, which are substantially similar to illegal drugs.

Last December she introduced the COPS Reauthorization Act with Sen. Murkowski to help local law enforcement prevent the distribution of opioids, including fentanyl. Sen. Klobuchar also played a key role in passing bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform legislation in the Senate that prioritized enforcing existing laws and addressing border security.

Additionally, Sen. Klobuchar has led efforts to support people as they overcome addiction. She leads bipartisan legislation to devote resources to evidence-based addiction prevention and recovery practices and programs. Last year, she introduced the bipartisan Treatment Court, Rehabilitation, and Recovery Act to modernize support to drug treatment courts, which provide an alternative to incarceration for those with substance use disorders.

The opioid crisis has touched the lives of far too many Minnesotans. Sen. Klobuchar is committed to working to end this epidemic.

Chuck Ackman, senior regional outreach director for Sen. Amy Klobuchar