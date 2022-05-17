Letter: 'Common sense' position rankles now

As much as I do appreciate the Post Bulletin’s Our View, “Common Sense will go a long way in meeting endemic COVID-19,” I felt it was callous to not think of the thousands of Americans, especially health care workers like me who worked for the entire “pandemic.”

We relied on our medical training and decades of clinical experience but were bullied and shamed by the masses and our employers because we DID rely on our common sense regarding our risk and community safety and refused the experimental gene therapy injections. Ultimately I was terminated like thousands of others and denied unemployment after 30 years of working in this state.

I have never used unemployment benefits in my life! But I was refused by the state just when my family needed it the most. And now after my career in Minnesota is ruined the Post Bulletin agrees that people should have been able to make their own health care decisions and maintain their body autonomy! It’s our God-given right that was denied by our “leaders!”

I urge the Post Bulletin to go back and read its coverage of COVID-19 for the last two years. It was shameful and biased to say the least and I feel the front page constant counting “case” numbers and fear mongering helped ruin the lives of many residents, especially health care workers in “The Med City.”

Sara Jane Conway, Rochester