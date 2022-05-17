SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: 'Common sense' position rankles now

Letter to the Editor graphic
May 17, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

As much as I do appreciate the Post Bulletin’s Our View, “Common Sense will go a long way in meeting endemic COVID-19,” I felt it was callous to not think of the thousands of Americans, especially health care workers like me who worked for the entire “pandemic.”

We relied on our medical training and decades of clinical experience but were bullied and shamed by the masses and our employers because we DID rely on our common sense regarding our risk and community safety and refused the experimental gene therapy injections. Ultimately I was terminated like thousands of others and denied unemployment after 30 years of working in this state.

I have never used unemployment benefits in my life! But I was refused by the state just when my family needed it the most. And now after my career in Minnesota is ruined the Post Bulletin agrees that people should have been able to make their own health care decisions and maintain their body autonomy! It’s our God-given right that was denied by our “leaders!”

I urge the Post Bulletin to go back and read its coverage of COVID-19 for the last two years. It was shameful and biased to say the least and I feel the front page constant counting “case” numbers and fear mongering helped ruin the lives of many residents, especially health care workers in “The Med City.”

Sara Jane Conway, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: There are other ways to prevent pregnancy
There seem to be a lot of unstable people protesting the fact that there soon may be restrictions on the practice of killing babies.
May 14, 2022 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Four 'yes' votes to get our support
Given a large number of candidates for the 1st Congressional District, maybe we need an acid test to narrow the field. Voting yes to all four below reflects the majority views of the population.
May 14, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Let's put this twist on trysts
There are people who want a pregnant woman to get government approval to abort an unwanted fetus.
May 14, 2022 09:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Think-tank group wasted chief's time
On Tuesday, May 15, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin stood in a parking lot at the Rochester Golf and Country Club parking with nothing to do. Taxpayers paid his salary for him to be there wasting his time for a PR opportunity for a Twin Cities right-wing think tank. Emails between The Center for the American Experiment and the police chief are evidence of this.
May 10, 2022 10:00 AM