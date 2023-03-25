99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Compare apples to apples in tax proposals

Today at 11:30 AM

FAIRtax 23% or 30%?

Long story short, it's a matter of definition.

Whichever definition you choose (inclusive or exclusive), you must apply the same definition consistently to both income tax and the proposed sales tax.

What's going on now is that FAIRtax opponents are using the exclusive definition for the FAIRtax and the inclusive definition for the income tax.

Bottom line in the case of either definition is that under the FAIRtax the merchant receives the same profit, Uncle Sam receives the same revenue, and the customer pays the same price. Just be sure to compare apples to apples when talking about tax rates.

If you really want to make it simple, we should express tax rates in terms of EFFECTIVE TAX. Effective tax is defined simply as the chunk Uncle Sam takes divided by gross income. It's easy to understand and it offers direct comparison between the two systems.

So if you are Joe and Jo Average, the effective tax for the income tax, including the taxpayer's share of the payroll tax, is 7.62%. Under the FAIRtax, the effective rate would be 7.01%. (On a gross income of $62,500.)

It varies a bit depending on your gross income, but it never even comes close to 23%, much less 30%.

David Boone, Houston

The author is the 1st District director of Americans for Fair Taxation.

