Letter: Compare/contrast Trump, Biden presidencies

The previous administration proved that good policies and competent people produce good results. Examples being: energy independence, secure borders, low inflation, robust economy, cheap gas and food, and a well functioning country.

The Biden administration does not have good policies, competent people or common sense and is waging a war on the very people who make our country great, normal people.

At least we have cheap fentanyl, millions of new illegal neighbors and electric cars.

W.R. Berlin Jr., Frontenac