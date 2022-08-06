Letter: Compare/contrast Trump, Biden presidencies
The previous administration proved that good policies and competent people produce good results. Examples being: energy independence, secure borders, low inflation, robust economy, cheap gas and food, and a well functioning country.
The Biden administration does not have good policies, competent people or common sense and is waging a war on the very people who make our country great, normal people.
Considering what is going on with the budget surplus, can the withholding of these funds be seen as fraud or embezzlement? Remember this is your money and my money.
Abby Sharpe's story (July 27, 2022) illustrates the deep pain of abortion. Project Rachel can help.
At least we have cheap fentanyl, millions of new illegal neighbors and electric cars.
W.R. Berlin Jr., Frontenac
Congratulations to Superintendent Pekel! I saw a TV report of the first day of school at Longfellow, and there was Superintendent Pekel greeting students and parents.
If you are a football coach who has chosen what is believed to be the best quarterback, wide-receiver combination for the upcoming season, you would probably have high hopes! These two exciting players are remarkable athletes and have wonderful game-performance records where they have played before. You feel assured that they will continue in their success and bring forth a winning season!
My intention of running for governor was to be the voice of the people. I am not a politician, but rather a citizen who is fed up with our state government.
A governor should be fiscally responsible. I believe Minnesotans should spend their money on their necessities. Especially, in light of the pandemic. Political offices should never be bought. We have not asked for money for our campaign, as we believe that elections should be won on the integrity of the candidate, not who raised the most money.