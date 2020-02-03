As many of you know, I have been a staunch conservative for a very long time, but for the first time I am really concerned for many of my Democratic colleagues.
Your poster heroes, led by Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, et al, and Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, etc., are really a sorry lot.
In three-plus years they have done nothing to help our country. Their lone mantra was "Hate Trump." They can’t attack him on his record, which has completely turned our country around from the free-fall that tried to destroy our great country’s historic values and world leadership during President Obama’s eight years.
This all started the day he was elected. But I have confidence the American people will re-elect President Trump.
They know that it is great to have a booming economy, companies coming back to the USA, lower taxes, God back in Christmas and pride in our country.
The good news is that Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler and their minions can’t and will not take our great country away from us.
Arlen Books, Rochester