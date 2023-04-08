50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Congress can act to address housing affordability

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 6:30 AM

In response to, “Our View: Can a solution to housing shortage be close at hand?” I am happy to hear that many groups and organizations are working on a solution to the affordable housing solution crisis.

However, while local solutions are needed, I think that Congress could step in and address this problem. The federal government could help the issue of the affordable housing crisis by providing a renter’s tax credit. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to addressing the affordable housing and homelessness crises. A renters’ tax credit would cap out-of-pocket rent and utilities expenses, so that low-income families can afford a safe place to live without sacrificing other basic needs.  

Implementing this measure can potentially minimize the necessity for more expensive interventions, such as addressing homelessness or criminal behavior related to poverty.   In addition, since building costs are steep, a Renter's Tax Credit may even be a more cost-effective alternative to constructing and subsidizing affordable housing. I ask Congress to pass a Renter's Tax Credit in 2023.

Sarah Miller, St. Louis, Missouri

