Letter: Conservative bias shows on PB's opinion page

Quality local journalism is absolutely vital to a healthy democracy and community. And Rochester area residents are fortunate that the Post Bulletin’s journalists seem to consistently do their very best to deliver non-biased, fact-oriented coverage of local issues. This is a great asset to our community.

But the editorials and endorsements published in the Post Bulletin by the newspaper’s North Dakota-based corporate owner, Forum Communications, are a different story altogether. Their strong conservative bias is so unbalanced that it undermines the confidence of readers who don’t share those very conservative views in the general objectivity of the Post Bulletin as a whole, which is a shame.

If the Post Bulletin's corporate owners want to serve our community well, its opinion page should more fairly represent the views of our science-driven fact-based medical community.

Viki Morris, Rochester