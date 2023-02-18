Letter: Consider public safety impact of legalizing marijuana

This is a heartfelt request to our Governor and to our Minnesota legislators.

Before legalizing recreational marijuana, please make sure there are strong provisions for dealing with marijuana-impaired drivers. No one wants to see children, parents, grandparents being injured by impaired drivers.

Public safety officials are greatly concerned. Every citizen should be equally concerned. Please be sure that Minnesota isn't catering to marijuana users at great risk to other citizens.

I know my conscience would bother me deeply if I voted for a bill that added serious risks to the general public. If recreational marijuana is legalized without public safety provisions, can we hold our government leaders morally and legally responsible for injuries? We should.

My sincere hope is that our representatives listen to all citizens. Hoping my letters to Minnesota legislators and this letter to the editor make a difference.

Dave Amundson, Rochester

