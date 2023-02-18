99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Consider public safety impact of legalizing marijuana

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 18, 2023 12:00 PM

This is a heartfelt request to our Governor and to our Minnesota legislators.

Before legalizing recreational marijuana, please make sure there are strong provisions for dealing with marijuana-impaired drivers. No one wants to see children, parents, grandparents being injured by impaired drivers.

Public safety officials are greatly concerned. Every citizen should be equally concerned. Please be sure that Minnesota isn't catering to marijuana users at great risk to other citizens.

I know my conscience would bother me deeply if I voted for a bill that added serious risks to the general public. If recreational marijuana is legalized without public safety provisions, can we hold our government leaders morally and legally responsible for injuries? We should.

My sincere hope is that our representatives listen to all citizens. Hoping my letters to Minnesota legislators and this letter to the editor make a difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Amundson, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Protect and advance democracy
February 18, 2023 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Want to save Social Security?
February 18, 2023 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Some fears are well-founded
February 18, 2023 08:00 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Hidden Pines Bar & Grill
Business
Hidden Pines is a growing haven for the Mantorville community
February 18, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Acupuncturist Kristina Gacesa
Health
Rochester's acupuncturists find joy, face skepticism in their practices
February 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
20230215_133658.jpg
Business
Hybrid office developer to build out new offerings in empty downtown Rochester space
February 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Sports Mentorship Academy
Local
'This is a place of hope': Rochester's newest community center opens
February 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle