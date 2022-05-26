Letter: Consider serving on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners

This November, voters in Olmsted County are going to be missing some familiar names on their ballots.

County commissioners Jim Bier, Ken Brown, Matt Flynn, and Stephanie Podulke will not be seeking re-election. That’s a combined 83 years of service to Olmsted County — gone at one time.

Mark Thein

Under their tutelage, Olmsted County has been a respected and trusted partner to many individuals and organizations in the communities we serve, been lauded across the state and the nation for its innovation and efficiency, upheld a AAA bond rating, developed and retained many talented employees, and cultivated fruitful relationships. Thankfully, the board has remained nonpartisan and has typically conducted itself in a professional manner. I am proud to be this year’s chair of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners.

Olmsted County is blessed with many intelligent, reasonable, and civic-minded people. My hope is some of you will consider serving your community by running for office as an Olmsted County commissioner. In running for the position, you will learn so much about your community and the issues that are important to your neighbors. If elected, you will never stop learning, you will be constantly challenged to make difficult decisions, and you will shape what Olmsted County will look like for future generations.

The most impactful form of government on the day-to-day lives of people is at the local level: counties, cities, and townships. If you truly want to make a positive change in the lives of others, that’s where you want to serve. I believe it is important that people have good choices on their ballots. If you have the ability and drive to serve, I urge you to consider running. The filing period to run for Olmsted County commissioner opened May 17 and will close May 31. You can file at the Olmsted County Government Center. Feel free to contact me with any questions about what the position entails.

