Opinion | Letters
Letter: Could politics take a pointer from the zipper?

February 04, 2023 09:30 AM
We are familiar with the zipper principle when two lanes are attempting to merge on a highway. One often sees some vehicles jacking for position to resist the interposition of someone else coming into their lane.

Recently as I was driving south on Highway 52 and about to take the ramp onto the Second Street ramp, I observed something very special. There was a group of seven or eight cars coming off of Highway 14 to merge onto Highway 52, while another six cars on Highway 52 were signaling to exit and take the same ramp I was heading for. Within the short distance of the two groups making their move, they executed the zipper faithfully. It was a thing of beauty. It gave me hope that we can still work together when there is a common goal.

Would that the same might happen in our current political landscape may be a lofty, albeit highly desirable, goal.

W. Neath Folger, M.D., Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
