As another self-quarantined citizen of Rochester with much time on his hands and as a “retired” 8-year city council member, I cannot in good conscience let the comments made in your April 22 letter to the editor by Marion Spohn go unanswered.
Among those comments:
- Since 1965, “most (mayors and city council members) have been significantly influenced by the Mayo Clinic.”
- “They have not fulfilled their commitment to the people of Rochester.
- “This allegiance has been lopsided in favor and significantly influenced by the Mayo Clinic.”
The letter goes on to state that the citizens of Rochester are “complacent” with the misdeeds of the council and mayors. I don’t disagree that “someone with strong leadership qualities and an allegiance to the people of Rochester should be elected city council president.” (I would add that this should be for all elected positions.) But this is stated in such a manner that implies that this is not or has not been the case of elected officials in the past.
As a former member of the Rochester council, I challenge all of these statements.
In my 8 years of service I have never, not once, been “bullied” by the Mayo Clinic or by anyone, nor do I know of an occasion where this would have been true of anyone I served with.
Complacency by our citizens? Ha! No way!
It's easy to make general statements. Sow me the facts.
Bob Nowicki, City council member 2002-2010