On Jan. 29, the Answer Man featured a question about dirt at Graham Park, the official name of the land still known to many as the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
While the response correctly indicated the dirt resulted from work happening to create a new parking lot and tree trench, the article incorrectly stated that the Rochester Farmers Market had informed the county that it would like to make Graham Park its permanent location.
It’s true that one use of the new parking lot could be a relocated Rochester Farmers Market. Olmsted County has expressed interest in this idea and the Rochester Farmers Market is currently evaluating its options. The Rochester Farmers Market already holds its winter market and spring/summer Wednesday market there.
Graham Park currently brings about 1 million people to Olmsted County annually for events like hockey, the Gold Rush antique show, dog shows, roller derby and weddings. With 60 acres of space, however, there is much more potential for Graham Park. Olmsted County has heard the wishes and desires of its citizens and has plans to renovate and revitalize the property.
There will be two opportunities in 2020 to learn more about Olmsted County’s Graham Park vision. The Rochester Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours event at Graham Park on Aug. 19, an adult-only event open to Chamber members, and a centennial celebration of the Graham family’s gift of land is being held on Sept. 19, a public event for families.
For more information, go to www.grahampark.org.
Mat Miller, Olmsted County director of facilities and building operations