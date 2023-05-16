Letter: County should pass flavored tobacco ban

I was amazed to read Commissioner Podulke-Smith’s words in the above article (" Olmsted County commissioners back away from flavored tobacco ban ," April 24, 2023), that despite her knowing a ban on the flavored tobacco would be a good thing, she was more concerned about “kind of targeting or criminalizing a specific demographic that might not be the case here...”

Nothing more needs be said re: all the negative facts associated with smoking. For a county commissioner to not be able to vote based on what should be the single biggest focus, is more than sad.

I can only hope numerous others that know Commissioner Podulke-Smith have shared their concerns with her and that eventually the flavored product ban will passed.

Dan Coyle, Lake City