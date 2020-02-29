In January, I attended a 93rd Bombardment Group documentary film. They flew the most missions in the 8th Air Force and the first bomb squadron (329th) to penetrate German airspace in January 1943.
The film producer, whose grandfather was an original member, and relatives of squadron members, were in attendance.
My spirit soared and emotions became raw as I heard stories of courage of these 18- and 19-year-old men. My thoughts moved to my own two brothers, who served in the Marines and Navy, at the same age. My oldest brother served twice in Vietnam.
I compared the courage of these men to our president. Donald Trump received military draft deferments five times — once for bad feet and four times for college. According to many sources, “The diagnosis came two years after Trump had been declared available for service and passed a physical exam. A podiatrist who rented office space from Fred Trump, the president's father, gave the diagnosis.”
I wondered where the U.S. would be if the defense of our country depended upon people who lack personal courage. After Trump's impeachment trial, he fired Lt. Col. Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient, for testifying about Trump’s attempted blackmail of Ukraine. Trump has fired or forced out more than 90 people, and the list grows daily, of anyone who has the courage to stand up against his elitist "Trump and My Cronies First" philosophy.
Are you proud of our president, who uses his power to shut your mouth? Think about it.
Diane O’Mara, Stewartville