Opinion Letters

Letter: Crossings near Government Center are unsafe

Today at 7:30 AM

In trying to get healthier and walk more, I have been parking at the park-n-ride lot on Third Avenue by the Government Center, for Mayo employees.

The first crossing we have is Broadway and Fourth Street Southeast. Both in the mornings and afternoons when returning from work, I have witnessed numerous people have to dodge vehicles. One time it was just after 5 p.m. and a sheriff's vehicle almost took out someone. I watched the vehicle pull into the lot at the Government Center for the marked cars. Maybe the officer had somewhere important to be after work?

As I observe the situation every day, only one time has it actually been a pedestrian who was crossing against the signal. Otherwise it’s always the drivers who are constantly not watching.

The other streets we cross are really pretty good. I was ticketed about 25 years ago, on this exact intersection, for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk because the person hadn’t taken the final step up onto the curb. Lesson learned, no matter how many people get annoyed and honk at me, I wait.

I think another “sting” operation needs to be set up for this crosswalk before someone gets hit.

Tami Froisland, Elgin

