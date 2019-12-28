Joseph ben Caiaphas, Jewish high priest, because he and others in high positions felt threatened, organized a plot to kill Jesus.
They made a list of rational accusations and spread the (fake) news. Because they were influential, their rhetoric was believed. They quickly had the masses in a frenzy.
And Caiaphas famously presided over the Sanhedrin trial of Jesus.
The truth was “this man has done nothing wrong.” But the only ones who paid the price for these lies were Jesus and his disciples.
It’s amazing what misleading the masses can do.
Donald Holtan, Rochester