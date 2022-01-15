SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: Defend free elections, or say goodbye to America

Please, don’t let us go down in history as the generation who let our democracy slip away.

Letter to the Editor graphic
By Edward Coen
January 15, 2022 10:00 AM
Share

Fearing harassment or violence against me or my family has kept me from writing about this for a long time.  But now fear for our democracy is greater.  So here goes.

Democracies are fragile. Their survival has many requirements including: honest news sources, office-seekers motivated by love of democracy not lust for power, politicians who have alternate policies not alternate facts and well-informed eligible voters freely able to cast their votes.

Voters must also be confident their votes were properly counted and that when all challenges were addressed, all sides peacefully accept the results and move on.

Those democracy requirements are now vanishing. In plain sight, certain politicians are taking radical steps to subvert our democracy. We the people must choose freely our elected officials not the other way around. If they succeed, this will end the grand American experiment.

I see only one defense for our democracy. There are tens of thousands of small and large groups in America, working hard on every important issue imaginable. Could each regularly discuss the situation? Could they stress the need to get out the vote? Could they work with other democracy-loving groups? A record high voter turnout this November is our only sure solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Please, don’t let us go down in history as the generation who let our democracy slip away.

Edward Coen, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: False fraud allegations may spell the end of our democracy
A real patriot recognizes that America is a democracy which chooses its leaders with free and fair elections, that his or her preferred candidate will not always win, and would never use or promote violence to attempt to subvert a legitimate election.
January 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Carole Mataya
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Pekel deserving of permanent leadership role
The Rochester School District has benefited first hand watching and evaluating Dr. Pekel’s leadership which has been steady, strategic, and strong in these challenging times.
January 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Stenson
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Equanimity begins at home
I was recently amused with a letter in this column wherein a self-styled, independent voter condemned Republicans for having no platform, and then claimed that the honest and decent ones were a disappearing breed. After this display of independence, the writer went on to ask us all to put aside our "partisan/tribal differences." Ok, but you first!
January 08, 2022 11:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Nelson's silence speaks volumes
The democratic process defines who we are as Americans. Free and fair elections ensure that our elected leaders remain accountable to we the people.
January 08, 2022 11:00 AM