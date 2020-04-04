Unless the truth is completely suppressed by succeeding administrations, the distractions, distortions and lies of this regime will be exposed. And those who promote them and those who are willfully ignorant of the facts will have blood on their hands for their leaders’ incompetence. We are experiencing and allowing medical response failures in this historic moment. Compare the current response and devastation to the 2014 Ebola outbreak Obama had to deal with.
It is thin-skinned, disingenuous and disrespectful to say governors are “complaining” when lobbying for PPE for their medical professionals. Really? The Feds are a “back up” to states in this “war.” That the president will not follow through on the Defense Production Act for immediate supplies is cold-blooded, indecisive and a dereliction of duty.
He must also disrupt the commercial supply systems for any publicly needed resources. Aren’t you a little suspicious that “red” governors are getting supplies, while “blue” governors get insulted? Aren’t Trump voters sick and dying in blue states, too? Too bad for them.
All must stop trying to defend and praise this executive, and defend the most vulnerable (the sick and dying) and praise the real heroes (the doctors and nurses). FOX “news” viewers don’t need more “alternate facts”; they need “alternate sources” to be responsible Citizens. Too bad those sources have been so vilified for them.
Christopher Miller, Rochester