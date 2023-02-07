Letter: Democrats' priorities become clear
Here we are a month into the 2023 legislature, and we see the Democrat priorities:
- Allow a woman to kill her baby prior to the hour of birth, no restrictions. Read MN statue 145.409.
- Legalize pot so their "stoner" friends can drive trains, buses, trucks, heavy machinery, etc. impaired without fear of consequence. Maybe the vehicle coming at you has a drunk stoner driver, comforting thought. Sold to the public for all the tax revenue to be collected. Prediction: the cartel will undercut the head shop prices and control the market.
- Issue government photo ID, driver's license, to illegal aliens to facilitate voter registration and voting. Rationale, it will make sure all drivers know the driving rules, as we know that doesn’t mean obeying.
- Register on voter rolls everyone when they get a driver's license. But when you are on the voter roll you cannot be asked to show an ID to prove identity and age. No chance for fraud here.
- Don’t be concerned with crime, inflation, tax reform to end over taxation of citizens, end taxing of Social Security for seniors, reject Walz’s tax increase request, return part of the surplus and use the rest wisely.
Is this really what the voters were asking for last November?
Larry Plank, Rochester
