Letter: Did protesters hear Graham's message?
When a world-respected Christian leader comes to town to lead a rally of thousands of people, who gets the press coverage? The protesters, of course.
Franklin Graham's positive message that "God Loves You" included God's offer of forgiveness and salvation for everyone who accepts it. That sounds pretty inclusive to me.
In his Letter to the Editor, “Use of toxic chemicals rule out reuse of Soldiers Field Golf Course,” the writer claims — without any evidence — that the buildup of herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers in the soil at the Soldiers Field foreclose any potential repurposing of the land. This is a transparently specious argument.
I am a retired teacher, a fly fisherman, and a rural citizen concerned about pollution and water quality. I am waiting for the results of an investigation into an incident that killed 2,500 fish in a southeastern Minnesota stream near Lewiston in late July.
In this divisive, secular age, it's sad when Christians can't be supportive of each other in public, especially since we know the secular press loves to focus on any discord. I hope the protesters stayed around to listen to the message.
Virginia Miller, Millville
The Oct 4 PB article "Supportive Messages" by John Molseed of the Oct. 2, "God Loves Your Tour" at Soldier Field really shows the bias of this writer pushing his agenda.
Franklin Graham provided an opportunity for all people of Rochester to attend a very spiritually moving service including great Christian music.
One of the city's "favorite plans" for the use of existing Soldiers Field 18-hole golf course was the "Master Plan-Short Term (next 3 years) (with modifications to holes 1,3,4,5,9 )" by expanding the existing pool to the south into the golf course acres.
Nothing in my life has solidified my stance more on being a fierce abortion advocate than becoming a mother.