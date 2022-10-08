Letter: Did protesters hear Graham's message?

When a world-respected Christian leader comes to town to lead a rally of thousands of people, who gets the press coverage? The protesters, of course.

Franklin Graham's positive message that "God Loves You" included God's offer of forgiveness and salvation for everyone who accepts it. That sounds pretty inclusive to me.

In this divisive, secular age, it's sad when Christians can't be supportive of each other in public, especially since we know the secular press loves to focus on any discord. I hope the protesters stayed around to listen to the message.

Virginia Miller, Millville