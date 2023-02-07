Letter: Dire prediction is a call to action

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists on Jan. 24 moved their Doomsday Clock from 100 to 90 seconds to midnight, with midnight being a global catastrophe or even the end of life on earth. They stated this is a time of unprecedented danger. They cited the increased nuclear war risk, mainly the war in Ukraine but also other nations increasing their nuclear weapons arsenals, climate change, biological threats including biological warfare and pandemics, and disruptive technologies from disinformation to drones.

Ironically, this was two days after the second anniversary of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) becoming international law. This is the closest the clock has ever been to midnight in its 75-year history.

Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland who spoke at the ceremony, said: “We need bold, ethical leadership and frankly we are not seeing it.” You can read their full statement at www.thebulletin.org.

The U.S. could support the TPNW. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) has a Parliamentarian Pledge asking legislators to support the TPNW. In our Congress, 11 members of the House of Representatives have signed, as have six members of the Minnesota Legislature. I would encourage Senators Klobuchar and Smith and Rep. Finstad to sign.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, in moving the Doomsday Clock 10 seconds closer to midnight, considered this not an ironclad prediction but an urgent call to action. We need a nuclear weapons-free world for our children and grandchildren.

Rich Van Dellen, Rochester