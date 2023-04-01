99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Direct more money to public education

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 8:30 AM

Recently Rev. Carol Shaffer wrote an excellent opinion in the Post Bulletin (March 15, 2023) on caring for our most vulnerable citizens by not cutting taxes on Social Security. Her point was this revenue of $1.2 billion could be used to fully fund child care. I totally agree but want to add that public education needs more funds too.

As a mother and grandmother, I believe that we must provide equal access to high quality child care and public education for all our children and youth. Since 2003, the state’s general education funding formula has not kept up with inflation, so school districts have made drastic cuts in their staffing and course offerings. If the funding formula was tied to inflation, Rochester Public Schools would receive an additional $17.5 million a year from the state.

On Saturday I attended a public forum on education funding and was surprised to learn that there are only two media specialists (previously known as librarians) for our four middle schools and three high schools in Rochester. Our youth need access to professional instruction on how to navigate the many sources of information so they can learn the facts.

Please contact your legislators and tell them to vote against the full Social Security tax exemption, and instead ensure that revenue remains robust and reliable for public education.

Patty Trnka, Rochester

