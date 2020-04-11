I have been staying at home like the lock down says, but we went out to get gas and some milk. My wife and I, plus one other person, were wearing masks. I have said from the start that everybody should wear one not only to protect yourself but other people.
I see in the news that a mask is required to go in a grocery store in L.A. I think the sooner we do our social distances and wear our masks and stay at home the sooner this virus will be contained so our bars and restaurants can reopen and people can get back to work. Let’s all do our part to help control this virus.
Eugene Schwemmer, LeRoy